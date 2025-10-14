Parents have been urged to engage with a consultation process in order to save a local sixth form, as fears that it could close continue to mount.
In an open letter from the Headteacher at Crickhowell High School dated Monday October 13, parents and carers of children in school Years 5 and 6 were enouraged to attend a series of sessions hosted by the school, as the initial report suggests no changes will be implemented for five years.
These events aim to provide an overview of the proposals to date. Powys County Council has proposed three outcomes in an attempt to improve post-16 education in the county, one of which involves closing all English-medium sixth forms in the county shut and replaced with two centralised post-16 centres – one in Newtown and the other in Brecon.
However, in the letter, Marc Yeoman continued to make the case for Crickhowell’s sixth form.
“Our sixth form continues to thrive, with over 270 learners currently enrolled and strong outcomes,” he wrote.
“[This] provides two highly significant points - strength in numbers and high quality in delivery. However, this review remains a concern within the community and your voice matters.”
With Powys County Council now confirming it is in phase 2 of its engagement process, the following events will be held for the local community to express their concerns.
There will be two in-person sessions at Crickhowell High School, on Tuesday October 21 at 5pm and Wednesday October 22 at the same time. There is also an online meeting scheduled for 6pm on Thursday October 23, for those who cannot make it in person.
Crickhowell Town Council has previously branded the plan “devastating” and has told the Chronicle that the community will lose out if young people are forced to study outside the town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.