Pupils, parents and carers of high school children affected by the proposed closure of the sixth form in Crickhowell are being urged to participate in a survey which will gauge the opinion of the public on the matter.
Powys County Council has launched the survey after confirming its plan to modernise and improve how it delivers post-16 education across the county. One of the favoured options has been to centralise provisions to two campuses, one in the north of the county in Newtown, and one in Brecon.
It would mean designated sixth form centres, like the one at Crickhowell High School, would close if councillors agree on such a proposal.
However, the news hasn’t been received warmly by the local community, including Crickhowell Town Council, which says it would be a loss to the whole community.
“Losing our 6th form affects far more than just families based in Crickhowell, it all affects the education options for children in all the surrounding villages and further afield, as well as the local economy and housing market,” a spokesperson said.
“We encourage everyone living in, or with ties to, this area to write to the decision-makers and influencers involved in the process, encouraging them to keep the 6th form open.”
A new survey has now been launched as part of Powys County Council’s consultation process, with members of the community urged to encourage the body not to close the sixth form.
Students could be sent as far away as Brecon to study for their A-Levels if the sixth form is to close, with provision in Abergavenny provided by Monmouthshire County Council, not Powys.
The questionnaire must be completed by Friday November 14 and can be found by following the link, online.ors.org.uk/questionnaire/3187467?clear_session=true&language=en.
Comments
