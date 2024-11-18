An autumn feast of great choral classics will be performed at Brecon Cathedral on November 23 with works by Schubert, Mendelssohn and Haydn. The choir and orchestra will be joined by four vibrant young soloists graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama including former Crickhowell Choral Scholar Maisie O’Shea.
While he never heard it performed in all its deserved glory, Schubert believed his Mass in A-flat to be his finest work. Not surprising as it took fully 7 years of composition and revision before he was satisfied with its completion in 1826. It is now appreciated as a truly remarkable choral work, full of radiant tunefulness and deep emotion.
Then there’s a Psalm setting for double choir and solists by Mendelssohn, Singet dem Herrn (Sing to the Lord), written to inaugurate his appointment as musical director of Berlin Cathedral back in 1844. It’s powerful stuff set in the great Handelian tradition of oratorio.
To wind up the evening is Haydn’s contrasting Insanae et vanae curae, a stand-alone motet derived from his first oratorio, The Return of Tobias. A firm choral favourite.
Naturally you’ll want tickets. £15 (free for U18s and students) and available online at www.crickhowellchoralsociety.org, email [email protected], call 07816 991501, visit Webbs of Crickhowell, or live dangerously and buy on the door.