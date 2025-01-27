A group of Conservative councillors have spoken of their pride in the development of the new King Henry VIII 3-19 school on a progress visit.
The new school buildings are nearing completion, with furniture deliveries beginning next week and are on course to be handed over to the school on April 11.
The school will be the first ever operationally net zero carbon buildings in Monmouthshire and the first net zero 3-19 school in Wales.
The school has been designed in such a way that some facilities such as the sports hall can be used by the community outside of school hours.
On Friday, councillors Richard John (Conservative Leader), Alistair Neill (Gobion Fawr), Jan Butler (Goytre Fawr), Rachel Buckler (Devauden) and Christopher Edwards (St Kingsmark) visited the site to check on progress as it nears completion.
Pupils are due to move into the new school site on the return from the Easter holidays in April, paving the way for the old school to be demolished and landscaped for sports pitches.
Cllr Richard John, who first proposed the new school in 2017, said, “Local Conservatives have been championing this project since we won the council’s backing to develop an outline business case eight years ago.
“It’s been a long journey for the project, which is coming to fruition thanks to the support of staff, governors and the wider community.
“It was incredible to see the high standard of workmanship and the investment in new technology that pupils will soon be able to enjoy.
“This is the single most expensive project ever delivered in Monmouthshire, but it’s an investment in the life chances of thousands of young people in Abergavenny and surrounding villages.
“The project is now so close to completion and we can’t wait to see the students move in after Easter.”