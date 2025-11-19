Monmouthshire County Council has praised teams which have worked to support residents and businesses in Monmouth as well as the town council which has established a fund to help those most affected by the recent floods.
“We acknowledge the significant impact Storm Claudia has had on our communities, particularly in Monmouth, Skenfrith, and Abergavenny,’ said an MCC spokesman.
“Our thoughts are with the families who have had to leave their homes and are facing uncertainty regarding their return. We also recognise the many businesses that are working tirelessly to resume operations, aware of how crucial this period is for local trade.
“We commend the residents who have volunteered to support their neighbours and communities. Their contributions have been invaluable and reflect the true spirit of Monmouthshire.
“We extend our gratitude to all emergency services and public service teams who have worked diligently to support residents and businesses, arranging accommodation, pumping out floodwaters, and clearing debris.
“Additionally, we appreciate the efforts of Monmouth Town Council in supporting the town and establishing a voluntary fund to assist those most affected,” he said.
Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "The council continues to engage with impacted businesses and residents to fully understand the needs arising from this flooding. Following ongoing discussions with Welsh Government ministers, we are developing a scheme for council tax relief for residents, Non-Domestic Rates relief for businesses, and grants to help compensate for costs incurred due to the floods. Further details on this financial support will be provided by the end of the week."
MCC will now undertake a review flood protection measures in each community and collaborate with the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and other stakeholders to develop improved protections, given the increasing frequency of severe weather events. The findings of this review will be reported to the full council in the coming months.
Cllr Brocklesby continued: "The towns and communities in Monmouthshire are remarkably resilient and supportive of one another. We encourage everyone who has witnessed the impact of these floods to visit and support our local businesses."
Following the flooding in Monmouth, all town car parks will be free until the end of December.
Responding to Cllr Brocklesby’s statement, Tory leader Cllr Richard John, Conservative Leader, said, “The package of financial support for households and businesses affected by flooding can’t come quickly enough.
“It’s important that payments are administered by the local authority and not by Welsh Government because we need to get money out to flood victims as quickly as possible and not delay matters with lengthy application processes.
“Our Conservative team had called for exemptions for business rates and council tax for affected properties as well as free town centre parking to encourage shoppers to support our independent businesses at what is usually their busiest time of year.
“We strongly urge the council and Welsh Government to get a quick and accessible application process for financial support online as urgently as possible,” said Cllr John
