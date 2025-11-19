Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "The council continues to engage with impacted businesses and residents to fully understand the needs arising from this flooding. Following ongoing discussions with Welsh Government ministers, we are developing a scheme for council tax relief for residents, Non-Domestic Rates relief for businesses, and grants to help compensate for costs incurred due to the floods. Further details on this financial support will be provided by the end of the week."