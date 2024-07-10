HOT on the heels of the Chronicle’s investigation into the woeful state of the footpath on the Ross Ross Road that runs alongside the River Gavenny to the Pen-y-Fal footbridge, we can happily report that the council has taken direct action.
Following an avalanche of complaints about the dense and out-of-control foliage that regular users complained was blocking the path and making what should be a leisurely stroll more akin to a hike in the jungle, the Chronicle put on its walking boots and was left aghast at just how much Monmouthshire County Council had let standards slide.
Worse! When we were busy documenting the evident neglect of what was once a busy thoroughfare, we were approached by a chap named Ron who was taking his German Shepard, Bunty, for a stroll.
Ron aired concerns that not only would Bunty disappear into the undergrowth and become unstuck if he let her off the leash, but there was what looked suspiciously to his untrained eye, giant hogweed in the vicinity.
Realising that MCC could have a public safety issue on their hands if we did not act, we contacted the authority to ask them if there was giant hogweed growing onto the footpath.
The hours ticked into days, and the days nearly became a week but when a MCC spokesperson finally did respond they explained, “MCC have inspected the area and whilst there is common hogweed and cow parsley we did not find any giant hogweed present.”
The area was safe but the path was still not clear, or at least we thought. That same day, Ron got in touch to inform us that “the council had obviously sent the troops in,” because the footpath had been cleared and was once again both aesthetically pleasing and fit for purpose.
Ron added, “Bunty is in her element again. She’s off the leash and chasing anything that moves. The council did a grand job but it’s a shame it often seems to take a push and a shove on behalf of Joe public before they act!”