FOLLOWING on from our report last week on the woeful state of the Croesonen Parc footpath, we received an avalanche of complaints about the “worse state’ of the one on the Ross Road that runs alongside the River Gavenny to the Pen-y-Fal footbridge.
Heeding dire warnings that “it was like a jungle down there,” the Chronicle packed its compass, machete, and rope, and ventured into the undergrowth to bring back a few pics and maybe a video from Abergavenny’s very own “heart of darkness.”
Upon wading through the undergrowth and struggling to keep to a path that was being ambushed on all sides by the encroaching wilderness, we realised our readers weren’t exaggerating when they complained that a once pleasant ramble into town had been turned into something akin to a survival hike.
Worse was to come!
As we were taking pictures, a chap named Ron who was walking his German Shepard, Bunty, accosted us and pointed with his walking stick to what we presumed was an overgrown weed. He then demanded, “Have you been sent by the council to sort out the giant hogweed problem?”
“Giant hogweed?” we replied.
“Yes!” He said. “I’m no botanist but I’m sure a lot of what’s blocking this path is that dangerous giant hogweed you read all about in the newspapers. I don’t know much about it but I do know if you rub up against that stuff it can give you some pretty nasty burns!”
Giant hogweed is an invasive, non-native weed that is toxic and has been classed as a danger to public health.
Once the skin is exposed to giant hogweed and exposed to UV rays it can cause severe blisters that require medical attention.
As a weed that is defined by its height and large, white umbrella-shaped flowering head, there is a suggestion that the Ross Road footpath is abundant with it. More concerning is it's difficult to now walk the part without coming into contact with the excessive vegetation growing there.
We have since contacted MCC and asked them to confirm if there is giant hogweed obstructing the footpath.
Ron explained, “Even if it’s not giant hogweed, the council has a duty of care to maintain these footpaths properly. It feels like we’re living in a post-apocalyptic world. Everything’s been left to rot and ruin. I don’t dare walk down here in shorts and sandals anymore.
“And god alone knows what’s lurking in the undergrowth. The Gavenny has always been renowned for its rodents and only the other day I thought a rat was moving at speed through the weeds. Turns out it was a Pomeranian off the lead. It was friendly enough but that’s not the point!”
As we departed, Ron added, “Every time I navigate this path with Bunty, and feel those bleeding weeds rubbing up against me, I’m left fuming at the thought there’s some pencil-pushing desk jockey somewhere who isn’t doing their job.
“I don’t blame the troops on the frontline they’re just pawns in the game. It’s the managers who need to manage things properly because as it is, they’re letting Abergavenny down in a big way! Now put that in your paper!”