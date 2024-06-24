WHAT a difference a week makes! This time last Monday we were diligently reporting on Monmouthshire County Council’s seemingly woeful neglect of the footpath in Croesonen Parc, only to find seven days later that the unsightly vegetation has been well trimmed and order restored.
After receiving an avalanche of complaints from furious residents that the popular footpath had turned into a “bloody jungle,” the Chronicle decided to investigate and found that it had become a little ‘Day of the Triffids’ in that corner of Abergavenny.
After taking a few pics and making a video to fully illustrate the true horror of what residents were being forced to deal with on a daily basis, we contacted MCC for their side of the story.
Three days later, MCC contacted us apologising for the delayed response with a somewhat bizarre statement that read, “Cutting is in progress, with the path scheduled for an interference cut in July. However, due to the rapid growing conditions this year, the growth has been seen a lot sooner.”
What was an “interference cut?” You might well ask. And what “rapid growing conditions” were the authority talking about exactly?
However, by the time Friday rolled around, joyous reports began flooding in that the riot of bramble, nettle, and weed was no more.
The hi-vis boys had paid a visit with their strimmers and did what needed doing.
The invasion of greenery had been beaten back with petrol and sweat and, as you can see from the pics and accompanying video the path is once again walkable and residents can breathe easily.
One gentleman praised the council workmen’s endeavours and told the Chronicle, “God bless them. As usual, it was up to the boys on the frontline to sort it out when the policymakers got it wrong. I can now take a stroll to the field in my sandals without the fear of having a rodent burst from the undergrowth and run across my bare feet.”
However, in amongst the praise for a job well done, there was a note of caution by one reader who warned, “I’m glad the residents at Croesoenen Parc have had their footpath sorted, but if you think that’s bad, you should check out the state on the path that runs alongside the river Gavenny on the Ross Road."
As always, in the name of public safety and civic harmony, the Chronicle shall make enquiries and report back later this week.