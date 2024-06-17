USING an Abergavenny public footpath has been compared to “walking in a jungle” by furious Croesonen Parc residents who have accused MCC of “letting things get out of hand in a big way.”
The popular and much-used footpath which leads from Croesonen Road along the back of Croesonen Gardens and Parc before leading to the Croesonen field has become so overgrown in recent weeks that concerned residents are demanding to know why MCC just doesn’t cut it as a council anymore!
One elderly gentleman who wishes to remain anonymous told The Chronicle, “Countless others and I have walked our dogs along this path to and from Croesonen Green for many years. Yes! It’s often been strewn with litter and dog excrement from irresponsible owners, but it’s never been this unsightly or impassable before! And it’s all thanks to the out-of-control vegetation that has sprung up and been allowed to run riot!
“It’s like a bloody jungle there now! MCC has let things get out of hand in a big way. I know they want to save the bees and all that, but this isn’t the way forward! The Croesonen Parc area has always been a respectable and well-presented neighborhood, but if you were out of towner using this path now, god knows what you’d think of the people who live in a place like this! There could be all sorts of filth and vermin hiding in the undergrowth.”
In keeping with MCC’s Green Infrastructure Action Plan for Pollinators, certain parts of the field at Croesonen Parc have been allowed to “return to nature.” Long grass, weeds, and brambles have been part of the scenery for a number of years. However, not everyone is a fan of the ‘rugged and wild’ look.
One outraged resident barked, “Don’t get me started on MCC's let it grow policy! What has happened to that field is bad enough, but I’m willing to let that go, but when it comes to a footpath? Come on! It needs cutting back or one day soon you’ll have explorers visiting the Mardy looking for the lost estate of Croesonen!”
MCC has been contacted for comment.