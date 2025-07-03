POWERS to prosecute the registered keepers of vehicles if litter has been thrown from them should be introduced in Wales says Monmouthshire County Council
At present councils can only issue fines to someone seen throwing litter from a vehicle, if they have evidence to support the accusation, but local councillors have backed a call to allow the registered keeper of a vehicle to be prosecuted, or fined, if anyone throws litter from it.
Usk and Llanbadoc independent councillor Meirion Howells brought the suggestion to the full council’s most recent meeting and said the current law means it is difficult to prove who has thrown litter, from a vehicle, and the changes he proposed have already been introduced in England.
Conservative councillor for Llanfoist and Govilon, Tomos Davies, welcomed the motion and the chance it could give the authority to address the source of road side litter which many councillors said is often cleared by volunteers.
“We as councillors owe volunteers more than thanks we owe you some action,” said Cllr Davies who said the council had issued no fixed penalties for littering last year.
Cllr Davies also said the frequency of grass cutting on verges should be increased as a way of addressing litter and suggested applying “subtle pressure” on community councils that could help fund additional road sweeping machines.
The motion was passed and the council’s cabinet member for climate change, Catrin Maby, will now ask the Welsh Government to introduce legislation to prosecute registered keepers of cars associated with littering
