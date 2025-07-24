A COUNCIL has appointed two senior officers to new posts with salaries of up to £93,000 a year as part of its revamped senior leadership team.
Craig O’Connor, a chief officer, and Debra Hill-Howells, an interim chief officer, were appointed following behind-closed doors interviews at July’s meeting of Monmouthshire Council.
The council said the overhaul of the senior leadership team is intended to save £100,000 a year and saw new posts of chief officers heading up directorates of place and community well-being, filled by Mr O’Connor, and infrastructure, which Ms Hill-Howells held on an interim basis, created.
Chief executive Paul Matthews told councillors in June the positions would be offered to existing staff in the first instance to avoid delay and unnecessary expense in advertising and recruiting.
The council has confirmed the pay scales are £83,500-£93,000 a year.
Ms Hill-Howells, who was previously the council’s transport manager, said: “I’m delighted to be taking the next step in my career here in Monmouthshire.
"By working closely with both officers and members, we’ll continue striving to enhance infrastructure across the county and deliver meaningful improvements for our communities.”
Mr O’Connor, head of planning before moving becoming a chief officer, said: “Monmouthshire is home to vibrant towns, villages, and attractions in every corner of the county, and I look forward to working with our communities to showcase these strengths and support the county’s ongoing development.”
Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby (Labour, Llanelli Hill) said: “Debra and Craig have built their careers here in Monmouthshire, and we’re excited to continue working with them as they take on these important leadership roles. “
The directorate of communities and place and customer and the culture and wellbeing directorate have been axed as part of the revamp.
In April the council agreed pay rises of around £10,000 over two years for its most senior officers, but said it had cut leadership costs by £177,000.
