Could you look after a dog until it finds its forever home? If so you could be just the person Dogs Trust, the UK's largest dog welfare charity is looking for as it launches its appeal for dog lovers across South Wales to volunteer as foster carers.
The joint appeal from Dogs Trust Bridgend and Dogs Trust Cardiff comes as the charity continues to receive incredibly high numbers of enquiries from people facing the heartbreaking decision to rehome their dogs. In light of this increased demand, Dogs Trust is particularly seeking fosterers who can take on larger breeds or those with specific requirements.
Fostering a dog is a hugely rewarding experience as it allows individuals or families to provide a loving home for a dog who may have had a difficult start in life. Through the charity's Home from Home scheme, foster carers open their homes to dogs on a temporary basis until they are matched with their forever families. This may be for anything from a few days up to a few months, but throughout, foster carers are fully supported by the charity. All costs are covered by Dogs Trust, including food, bedding, grooming, and vet treatment.
With the charity caring for more than 11,000 dogs each year, foster carers also help Dogs Trust free up space in its rehoming centres, making room for even more dogs looking for their forever homes. Beyond this, foster care also gives dogs a break from time in rehoming centres and lets the charity see how each dog behaves in a home, allowing Dogs Trust to best match the dogs to their forever homes.
Darren Oakley, Manager of Dogs Trust Bridgend, said: "As we continue to receive high numbers of enquiries from owners needing to relinquish their dogs to us, we are appealing for more foster carers across South Wales to open up their homes to support us. Fosterers play a vital role in the way we care for dogs, giving our dogs a chance to be cared for in a home environment and allowing us to care for even more dogs.
"If you're interested in becoming a Dogs Trust foster carer, please contact us or visit our rehoming centre for more information."
Katherine, a recent Dogs Trust foster carer currently caring for Logan the Lurcher, said: "Foster caring is a great and rewarding way to support Dogs Trust and the lovely dogs who are looking to find their forever homes. To anyone considering fostering, I would say, what are you waiting for - do it. Dogs give you so much, and by fostering, you are helping lots of dogs who deserve a new home through no fault of their own. "
Dogs Trust is currently looking for foster carers who are over 18, have their own garden or regular access to an outside space, and no children aged under 10 in the home.
To find out how to become a Dogs Trust foster carer, visit your local Dogs Trust rehoming centre, or for more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/foster