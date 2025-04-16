Fostering a dog is a hugely rewarding experience as it allows individuals or families to provide a loving home for a dog who may have had a difficult start in life. Through the charity's Home from Home scheme, foster carers open their homes to dogs on a temporary basis until they are matched with their forever families. This may be for anything from a few days up to a few months, but throughout, foster carers are fully supported by the charity. All costs are covered by Dogs Trust, including food, bedding, grooming, and vet treatment.