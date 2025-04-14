Mrs Noble continues: “Sheep worrying by dogs not only causes suffering to livestock but is also a real cause of stress and worry to farmers. Farmers have reported in this and previous surveys that their mental wellbeing has been compromised by the continued threat to their animals. A high proportion (80 per cent ) of survey respondents also reported a negative experience when approaching dog owners to ask for their dog to be put on a lead with just under half receiving verbal and, in some cases, even physical abuse.”