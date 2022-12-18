MCC leader Cllr Mary Anne Brocklesby has revealed that the cost of garden waste collections is set to increase next year.
Cllr Brocklesby used her Chronicle column to reveal that the 14,000 local residents who currently use the green bin collection are to be asked to pay up to £50 per bin each year if they want to see the service continue.
“Garden waste collections are non-statutory and at present the collections are being subsidised by all residents regardless if they use the service or not,” said Cllr Brocklesby.
She added that alternatives range from the current fortnightly service to a six weekly collection, costing £35 per bin per year or stopping the service completely.
A spokesman for MCC said the authority had ‘nothing to add’ to the leader’s comments