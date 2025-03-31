Local politicians have weighed in on concerns for the future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal
Late last month Monmouth MS Peter Fox, asked the Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs for a viable solution to secure and protect the future of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The canal is reliant upon water abstracted from the River Usk, with 80 per cent of water needed to feed the canal provided by the river, but new conditions attached to water abstraction licences have meant the Canal & River Trust is now required to limit abstraction from the River Usk, posing a serious risk to the future viability of the canal.
The trust is now facing a choice between having to pay enormous costs of £1m or more, for a water supply that has been free for over two centuries, or severely restrict the use of the canal.
Mr Fox said: “I have been contacted by several constituents and groups regarding the ongoing situation with the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.”
“It is concerning to see that the future of this waterway is under-threat, especially considering it is one of the most picturesque waterways in the UK, attracting millions of visitors per year, and contributing significantly to the economy, people and communities in South East Wales.”
“The water is only borrowed from the River Usk by the canal, as it flows back into the River at Newport. I think it is therefore pointless to impose restrictions on the amount of water which can be abstracted, whilst also potentially hitting a charity with costs of over £1m.”
Last week Catherine Fookes, MP for Monmouthshire, met with the Canal and River Trust and ABC Leisure Group at Goytre Wharf to discuss growing concerns over current issues facing the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.
The meeting focused on the impact of enforced water abstraction licence conditions, which restrict the amount of water that can be drawn from the River Usk and the Trosnant Spring to supply the canal.
While the canal remains open and accessible for boats and pedestrians, these changes have raised concerns over its long-term viability. The canal plays a vital role in supporting local tourism, jobs, and the wider Monmouthshire economy.
During her visit, Catherine Fookes MP said: “I’m deeply concerned about the enforced licence conditions and how they will affect the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal. The canal not only holds historical importance for Monmouthshire but also contributes over £20 million a year to the local economy. The current uncertainty is causing major issues for local businesses and residents who rely heavily on it.”
The canal supports marine facilities, commercial boat operators, and nearly 300 hospitality venues located within a mile of its banks.
Mrs Fookes added: “I will do everything I possibly can to help resolve this issue as swiftly as possible, including reaching out to both the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales, urging them to work closely with the Canal & River Trust Wales to find a fair and sustainable solution for everyone involved..”