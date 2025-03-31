AN Abergavenny gym owner drug dealer who was arrested after being caught speeding has been ordered by the court to pay back the profits he made from supplying cannabis.
Last year, Elias Houston, 26, was pulled over for speeding at 120mph on the A40 in his BMW.
Police discovered a mobile phone that contained evidence of the personal trainer’s involvement in drug dealing as well as £6,500 in cash.
The defendant admitted to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.
During the defendant’s sentencing last November, the court was told that Houston told officers, “I use drugs but I don’t supply them. I have friends who do.”
Prosecutor Rose Glanville told the court Houston was a “middle of the chain” street dealer with upstream supplier contacts.
The offences occurred between February 13, 2023, and March 2, 2023.
The court heard that the defendant resorted to drug dealing when he was an expectant father and facing difficulties in his business as a personal trainer.
The defendant’s representative, Tom Roberts, told the court that Houston was a man of previous good character with no previous convictions.
“He’s a loving father and supporting partner. The pre-sentence report is an overwhelmingly positive one and it lays out his genuine remorse,” he said.
The Judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond told Houston that he had been “misguided” in his decision to turn to serious crime and sentenced him to a 12-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant recently returned to court to face a proceeds of crime hearing amounting to £6,500 in profit from selling drugs.
Judge Richard Kember ordered the defendant’s available assets to be confiscated and the money paid to the state within three months.
If the defendant fails to comply he will be jailed for three months in default.