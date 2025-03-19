DETAINED tourist Rebecca Burke has been released from detainment in the United States and is now back home in Monmouthshire.
County MP Catherine Fookes has welcomed the news after her team supported the Portskewett woman’s family, working behind the scenes to help secure her release and safe return.
“I’m incredibly relieved to share that Rebecca has now been released,” said Ms Fookes.
“This will come as a huge relief to everyone who has followed her situation and offered support.”
Since first being made aware of Rebecca’s detainment, Ms Fookes has been in regular contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), relevant ministers and authorities, pressing for urgent action. The MP and her team also maintained close contact with Rebecca’s father, Paul Burke, throughout the ordeal, providing updates and support wherever possible.
“My team and I have been working closely with the Foreign Office and other officials from day one to ensure Rebecca’s welfare was prioritised and her return home made possible,” added Ms Fookes.
“We also stayed in close contact with her father Paul, offering support throughout what's been an unimaginably distressing time for the whole family.”
Ms Fookes also paid tribute to the compassion shown by the Monmouthshire community.
“It’s been heartening to see so many residents reach out with kind messages for Rebecca and her family,” she said.
“It’s moments like this that remind us why our communities across Monmouthshire are so fantastic.”
The MP committed to continue supporting the family throughout Rebecca’s return and has thanked those working behind the scenes.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We supported a British national who was detained in the USA and were in contact with the local authorities.”