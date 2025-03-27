Conservative MS, Laura Anne Jones, hit out at the newly elected MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, in the Senedd this week.
The intervention comes following the release of new figures that show the Starmer Government’s winter fuel cut resulted in almost 100,000 more pensioners were admitted to A&E compared to the previous year.
“Our A&E departments in Wales are under unbearable pressure, and it’s no different for our own emergency department at The Grange Hospital,” she said.
“The decision to cut winter fuel payments has placed even further pressure on our emergency departments, where we are already seeing the endemic use of ‘corridor care’, which is degrading for patients and staff alike.”
“I appeal to the Monmouthshire MP to show more compassion in future when using her vote on behalf of the people in our country. Think of our vulnerable elderly and think of our struggling NHS, before casting that vote.”
Labour has previously stated that cutting the winter fuel payment was necessary to help fill a £22bn black hole in the UK’s public finances it inherited from the Conservatives.
The party has encouraged pensioners to apply for pension credit, however not all pensioners will be eligible to receive it.
The Labour UK Government made its spring statement yesterday, with Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, confirming further cuts to spending on welfare and disability benefits. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said that three million families will lose an average of £1,720 per year because of the cuts, with a quarter of a million falling into relative poverty by the end of the parliament.
Ms Fookes’ office did not respond to our approach for a comment.