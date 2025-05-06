Villagers in Goytre and Llangybi kicked off celebrations across Monmouthshire for the anniversary of VE Day, which falls this Thursday.
Communities across the UK are marking the day almost six years of conflict came to an end throughout the week with celebrations across the county taking place.
At Llangybi Village Hall yesterday, there was a bake-off competition with war time memorabilia on display and a VE party which lasted long into the evening.
Meanwhile, seven miles away in Goytre, there was a VE Day 80 tea party and a 1940s fashion show, with prizes given to the best dressed boy, girl and adult.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, urged others to take time to reflect on the occasion this week.
“80 years ago millions of people celebrated the end of the Second World War in Europe - Victory in Europe.”
“It was great to start the celebrations of this week, as many recreate the celebrations that took place at the end of the war in 1945, in homes, pubs and on our streets. right across our region.”
“It was moving to hear local family stories about the wartime and atrocities of the war itself.
“We must do all we can to ensure that the stories and memories of this period in our history are never forgotten. We must not ever forget the hardships, the heroics and the millions who lost their lives, so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we do today.
“I look forward to attending more events this week to honour those that were so brave and thank them for their bravery: We will remember them.”
It is estimated that 300,000 Welsh soldiers fought across every theatre of war in World War II, with roughly 15,000 of those thought to have died in battle.