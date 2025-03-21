Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes is hosting local constituency surgeries to give a chance for the community to voice concerns on issues they may have.
Ms Fookes held one recently in Usk to meet residents and help with various issues they’re facing.
There will be more opportunities to voice your concerns within the community, on the following days:
April 12 in Magor and Undy, May 10 in Abergavenny, June 7 in Chepstow, July 4 in Monmouth.
The timings and exact location will be provided once the booking is completed so you can be provided with information you need to know.
To make one of the dates listed, email: [email protected] and use the subject line, ‘surgery booking.’