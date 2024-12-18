A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4 stone 13 lbs is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.
Sue Rigsby joined her local Slimming World group in Abergavenny in January 2023 after receiving a Slimming World On Referral (SWOR) via her GP which provided her with a 12 week countdown. She was made aware of the scheme available on the NHS from a friend. Sue hit her Personal Achievement Target (Weight) in September 2024.
Now, Sue has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Sue as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on 1st January 2025.
She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 4 stone 13lbs myself and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.
“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 4 stone 13lbs without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.
“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish.
“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car.”
Sue’s Slimming World group will be held at Dingestow Village Hall every Wednesday at 7pm from the 1st January 2025. For more information or to join Sue’s group either pop along on 1st January 2025 or call her on 07940 840444.