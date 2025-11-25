FOUND in the Forest Youth Theatre will welcome residents and visitors alike for an afternoon of storytelling, adventures and song, as the group performs Winter Tales: Dragon Tamers and Travelling Troubadours on Sunday December 14.
The show will be at the Wesley Arts Centre in Cinderford with doors opening at 3.30pm. Guests will enjoy the theatre show, a raffle, mince pies and tea, with a suggested donation of £5 on the door.
Chez Dunford, Covering Artistic Director said: “The show is soon! Come along and cosy in for an afternoon of entertainment. Our Youth Theatre is enjoying making it, and all we need now is an audience!”
More information about the Youth Theatre and its upcoming shows can be found online or social media.
