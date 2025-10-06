Jill Rundle, Chair of NFWI-Wales addressed the rally saying: “The sewage crisis is also a plastics crisis. Sewage - both raw and treated - is a major pathway for microplastics and other harmful substances to enter nature and the food chain. Our new research, carried out by Opinium for the Week of River Action, shows that 44 per cent of the public have already changed their behaviour because they are concerned, and over half think that the government and polluters are not doing enough to tackle the issue.