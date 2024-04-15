A Powys microbrewery is holding an open weekend to celebrate its move to a new location.
Antur Brew Co has moved from Three Cocks to a new location in Crickhowell - and is opening this Friday, April 19.
After a busy few months of preparing the new brewery, they will be launching the new brewery tap room with an open weekend of street food pop- ups.
The Mex Co will be serving up Mexican street food on Friday, April 19, followed by The Pizza Box who will cooking up their perfect pizzas on both Saturday (April 20) and Sunday (April 21).
A spokesperson for Antur Brew Co said: “After a great two years at the location in Three Cocks, it was time to take the leap and find a bigger location. With more space we’ll be able to up production and will now be producing a wider range of quality craft beers, ranging from hoppy pales, to German ale styles and modern lagers. All of our beers are brewed with ‘quality first’, using the best grains and most recent hop years to keep our award-winning beer the best it can be!”
The company welcomes all beer lovers, and the new location in Crickhowell (Brecon House, Elvicta Estate, Crickhowell, NP8 1DF) will have a brewery shop open 6/7 days a week, where you can grab the freshest craft beer direct from the source.
The spokesperson added: “We’ll also be hosting tap room popups every weekend rotating a whole range of food trucks – more info is available through following our social media @anturbrewco for regular updates and on our website www.anturbrew.com. Alongside our beer range we’ll be stocking locally produced ciders, wines and spirits so there’ll be something for everyone!”
If you love beer and want to find out more you can also book group brew tours for groups of 8 and up - just get in touch at [email protected].
“We’re really proud of the new brewery space we’ve created in Crickhowell and can’t wait to welcome you all to it, so come join us for a cheeky pint as we open our doors soon!” they added.