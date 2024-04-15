Peter Fox has celebrated the organisation of the jobs fare in Abergavenny last week.
The market hall was packed with 60 stalls offering a range of advice and services from business support, employment opportunities and wellbeing support and training to name just a few.
The fare was organised to support people from school age and over with a range of business, employment and skills services.
Peter Fox said: ““If you are looking for a job, thinking of changing career or gaining further qualifications look no further.
“I am incredibly please to see initiatives such as this, bringing different elements of work and skills together is an excellent idea.
“Even offering business advice so any entrepreneur with an idea can be supported with a larger network and expertise. What a service the feedback from people attending is very positive. ”
People wanting to find out more information can contact [email protected] or www.mccemployskills.co.uk.