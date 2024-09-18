Just a short march from one of the UK’s most important Roman amphitheatres, a rural Monmouthshire property for sale at auction offers a chance to live and recoup rental income at the same time.
A pair of the three units in the leafy rural hamlet of Llanfair Discoed close to Roman Caerwent are let with the main part of the property vacant.
Sean Roper, of South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “This substantial detached property, Lee Lane Cottage, Well Lane, is in the heart of one of the most sought after and desirable locations in all of Wales.
“Llanfair Discoed, tucked away in a Monmouthshire valley with renowned pub restaurant and surrounded by fields and woods, is a solid Roman onagar (trebuchet catapault) launch from historically and archaeologically important Caerwent and just up the M48 to Norman castellated Chepstow and the world-famous River Wye.
“The substantial detached property, which has a guide price of £275,000, has been divided into three units with two being let and the main part of the property vacant.
“The property offers scope for future improvement or potential to redevelop the whole site, subject to obtaining necessary planning consents. The property benefits from a wonderful garden area to front and sides with views of rolling countryside.
“The three units includes one which has an entrance hall, three reception rooms, kitchen area and former bathroom area, landing, and four bedrooms; a second which has entrance, lounge, kitchen and two bedroom and bathroom on the first while the third offers an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, two reception rooms, inner hall with a landing and two bedrooms
“Unit two is let at £500 and number three is let at £650 a month, currently returning a total annual income of £13,800.”
The three units are included along with some ninety other properties in the Paul Fosh Auctions online auction which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, October 1 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, October 3.
The company was established by Paul Fosh in 2001 following a long career in estate agency with companies situated across South Wales.