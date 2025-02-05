The Llangattock-Vibon-Avel Hedging Match for 2025 was held courtesy of Phil and Sue Miles and saw competitors from Manchester, Llandrindod Wells as well as a female competitor from St Arvans competing for the first time
Results were: Nant Perpetual Cup For Best Competitor of The Day. Overall Champion Dave Probert who also won the Crwys Perpetual Challenge Cup, any Monmouthshire Style- Open.
Second prize went to Bryan Bayliss, 3rd to Mark Taylor and 4th prize Dan Ford.
Class 2. Any Other Style. 1st prize went to Richard Lewis from Llandrindod Wells who had the Llangattock Tankard laying Montgomeryshire Style.
Class 2. Any Other Style. 2nd Prize Dave Moore from Manchester, laying Cheshire Style.
Class 4. Open Pairs. Any Style. 1st prize Max Hole and Oliver Vardy. Class 4. Open Pairs. Any Style. 2nd prize Steve Hole and Phil Nugent. Class 4. Open Pairs. Any Style 3rd prize Phil Edmunds, Steve Bevan and Celi McCutcheon..
Special Prize- At The Discretion Of The Committee, sponsored by Brian Carter and awarded to Celi McCutcheon from St Arvans.
Prize For Youngest Competitor. The Dave Jones Cup went to Max Hole.