A Powys primary school has celebrated achieving formal recognition for its efforts in promoting the Welsh language among its pupils.
Pupil and staff at Crickhowell CP School were extremely happy with the outcome of the Siarter Iaith Silver Award verification, which was announced on Wednesday, March 13.
Siarter Iaith is a Welsh Government initiative to encourage schools to promote the use of the Welsh language - improving skills and inspiring children to use Welsh in all aspects of their lives.
The main aim of the Welsh language charter is to create an increase in the children’s social use of Welsh and inspire our children and young people to use Welsh in their day-to-day lives.
The Siarter Iaith is for everyone; all members of the school community have an important part to play, the school council, learners, workforce, parents, carers, governors and the wider community.
The well established group of learners, known as the Criw Cymraeg in the school, led the verification process. This started with a whole school Welsh assembly, followed by a learning walk around the school to look at displays and learning environments and an interview with the children to assess progress towards the accreditation.
Welsh officers for Powys, Bethan Barlow and Deborah Cornelius, presented the school and governors with the Silver Award, making them just the third primary school in South/Mid Powys to achieve this prestigious award.
The report following the verification highlighted that the school had worked diligently to succeed in meeting the success criteria for each target in the Silver Award.
The Criw Cymraeg have worked extremely hard to promote Welsh and are proud of their role in implementing a strong Welsh ethos across the school.
Headteacher, Rob Francis told the Brecon & Radnor Express: “We are thrilled to receive this award and I am proud of all staff and children for their hard work in the build up to the accreditation.”
“We hold the Welsh language high on our list of priorities and look forward to continuing our journey of promoting the Welsh language across the school and community,” he added.