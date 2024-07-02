Our speaker was Amy Kitcher from the War Graves Commission. I know it sounds as though this would be depressing but it was anything but! Amy gave a very interesting talk, which included poems written by the soldiers involved in the landings. She answered lots of questions and also found time to judge our competition which was for the best photograph of a memorial. This was won by Jan Warrender, 2nd Lavinia O'Brien, joint 3rd Pat Vowles and Angela Davies.