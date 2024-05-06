The May Day Bank Holiday got off to a steamy start as the vintage enthusiasts from the Border County Vintage Show held their annual two-day show on Vauxhall field in Monmouth.
All the sights and sounds of yesteryear were on display as well was a Hope Dog Rescue show on Saturday and Greyhound Rescue Wales on Sunday.
Paul Gray and his wife from Coleford were showing their Spitz dogs, 10-year-old veteran show dog Luna with 17-week-old Dayna and Sidney, who came second in most handsome dog.
In the line of vintage cars, a pair of Triumphs caught our eye - a Spitfire and a TR4 - shown by Dave Friar from Monmouth and John Pearce from Merthyr Tydfil.
Dave Friar said that the previous owner spent 6 years restoring the TR4 from what was a “complete and utter wreck”.
Vintage ERF owner Richard Griffiths, who has just retired from running Drybridge Garage, was showing his McCain branded ERF.
The owner who originally owned the lorry had the contract to haul McCains chips, This was one of two vehicles that were used for shunting but the other ERF was scrapped and Richards is the only one of its kind in McCain’s colours.
His grandad and father were in haulage and were running steam engines to begin with.
In the 1950s, the family bought a quarry in Pontypool, hauling all the stone to Cwmbran when the town was being built and then hauled stone around Llanwern and the Forest of Dean
Richard started out as an archaeologist after finishing his degree at Lancaster University and had dug at Sutton Hoo but after working with his dad for a number of years, started Drybridge Garage before retiring last year.
One of the steam enthusiasts is Oliver Maunder from Raglan with his Burrell agricultural tractor engine.
Music Saturday night was provided by the Guilty Sinners.