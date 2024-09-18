THIS year will see a return to home turf again for the annual Llangattock Ploughing Match and Show that will take place this coming Sunday 22nd September.
The event will be run by Llangattock-Vibon-Avel & District Ploughing and Agricultural Society and will be based on the same site as last year thanks to the site owners, Mr Jeff Preece & family and Mr David Davies. The reversible ploughing classes will be held nearby at Newcastle Farm, Newcastle by kind permission of Steve & Cheryl Bevan and Mr & Mrs J Evans.
The ploughing competitions will naturally form the focal point of the day with classes for heavy horses and all vintages of tractor and plough as well as more modern machinery.
There will be a homecraft tent with competitions for cakes, fruit and veg, flowers, floral art, handicrafts, photography and art. There are similar competitions for children and entries can be taken for children’s classes up to 11 am on the day.
The ring will be back and there will be lots going on that will feature a display of vintage and classic tractors and military vehicles. The children’s tug-of-war will take place in the ring during the afternoon as well as the judging of the Young Handlers Class.
Outside of the ring, there will be competitions for sheep which will include classes for native breeds so this will be a chance to see those more unusual breeds such as Hebrideans and Ryelands. Plus a shearing demo by Liam Martin.
After introducing a fun dog show for the first time two years ago which was a huge amount of fun for competitors and spectators alike, we will be running this again during the afternoon with classes for some of the traditional favourites on the day from 1 pm with classes starting at 2.30pm.
There will be plenty of local food to sample with steak rolls and burgers from NS James & Son, Raglan, Hog Roast from Pigs on Spits.
The site can be found opposite Llangattock School, 4 miles outside of Monmouth, site postcode is NP25 5NG. Follow the signs from the B4233.