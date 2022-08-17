Community cafe opens in Raglan
The Community Café is rooted in the vision of Raglan Baptist Church to be at the heart of its community and Minister Revd Carol Soble’s commitment to a partnership approach in bringing the community together around a shared space featuring food and drink!
Like many community organisations they have become acutely aware of the effect that two years of Covid has had on social networks.
Their own “ Who Cares” survey showed the negative effect this time has had on people’s mental health. The loss of face to face social networks affects all age groups, particularly home based parents with small children and those later in life.
Although Raglan has two excellent pubs, there is no café in the village.
As well as serving fabulous home made cake and fresh coffee, the Community Café will be affiliated to the Renew Wellbeing Charity that links community spaces such a this where it is “OK not to be OK”
Rev Sarah Rosser, Team Curate says: ‘‘We aim to be a warm and welcoming space for people to gather and spend time together over a simple menu of hot and cold drinks, homemade cakes and snacks.
‘‘There is a large “Community Table” where those who come seeking company can meet others. !
‘‘As part of our set up the Community Café has invested in high chairs, play pen and floor mats. To meet the needs of those with small children Hazel Cave, our Children and Family worker plans to be there most Fridays to set up activities. When activities for childen are provided these are included.
‘‘Grants are being sought to upgrade the general seating in the Fellowship Centre.
‘‘A Community Café Co-ordinator ( Viv Compton) has been appointed to spearhead the project, with her salary and the set up costs of the project underwritten by donations for the first two years.
‘‘We will be working towards the project becoming self sustaining in that time through the café operation and as Viv works to establish a volunteer team to support and extend the role of the café in the community.
‘‘The Café is also seeking volunteer bakers who would like to support the project by donating a delicious home made cake on a monthly basis.
‘‘Once cut and sold these contribute far more than the cost of ingredients, yet help keep prices affordable for everyone.
‘‘It was a joy to see the community cafe in action yesterday. It is a real opportunity for partnerships to flourish, not just between churches but the wider community, with everyone working together for the benefit of the village.
‘‘The cafe provides a welcome space for people to come together and feel part of a community. ‘‘
