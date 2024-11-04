This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with sunny spells, providing a cool start to the day at 12°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain consistent with cloudy skies and the temperature holding steady at 12°C.
Tomorrow morning will see a slight increase in temperature compared to today, with cloudy skies and sunny spells starting at 14°C.
The afternoon will bring a further slight rise in temperature to 15°C, maintaining cloudy conditions with sunny spells.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be similar to today but slightly warmer, with a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 15°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of misty mornings with temperatures starting at 10°C, gradually warming up to 16°C by midday.
The afternoons will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures peaking at 16°C.
Following this, the weather will shift to foggy mornings with temperatures beginning at 9°C and sunny spells breaking through by noon, pushing temperatures up to 15°C.
In the subsequent days, expect sunny mornings with a crisp start at 6°C, warming up to 12°C by the afternoon under clear skies.
The general trend indicates a gradual warming with morning temperatures ranging from 6°C to 10°C and afternoon temperatures reaching up to 16°C.
