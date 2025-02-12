This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cool and cloudy with a temperature of 5°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain cloudy with the temperature holding steady at 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will turn overcast, slightly cooler with a temperature of 4°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy and the temperature will rise slightly to 5°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be predominantly cloudy with a slight increase in temperature, ranging from 4°C to 5°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will be cloudy with temperatures ranging from a cool 4°C to a warmer 11°C.
Moderate rain will mark the weather pattern, bringing an increase in temperature up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated