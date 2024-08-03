A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area The Abergavenny area is experiencing a variety of weather conditions today, starting off with misty mornings and progressing to cloudy skies and patchy rain in certain parts throughout the day. Early risers at 6:00 faced mist with temperatures around 13°C, which felt exactly as it was due to the high humidity levels of 94%. As the sun rose, the weather shifted to partly cloudy with a slight increase in temperature to 15°C by 7:00, courtesy of a mild wind speed of 5.8 mph. The forenoon saw temperatures gradually increase, reaching 17°C by 8:00, with partly cloudy skies continuing and wind speeds picking up to 7.4 mph. By midday, patchy rain was observed nearby, causing temperatures to rise modestly to 22°C, with the wind speed similarly increasing to 13.9 mph, highlighting a somewhat unpredictable day weather-wise. The afternoon forecast indicates a continuation of patchy rain nearby with temperatures peaking at 22°C. Wind speeds are expected to hover around 13.6 mph, providing a slight respite from the humidity which remains high. Cloud coverage stays significant throughout the day, contributing to the cooler feels-like temperatures despite actual readings. By evening, the weather is expected to calm slightly with reduced wind speeds of 10.7 mph and temperatures dropping to 19°C. Patchy rain continues to be a feature well into the night, maintaining high humidity levels and extensive cloud coverage. As nighttime approaches, temperatures are set to decline further to 13°C by 20:00, accompanied by mist setting in, making for a damp end to the day. The wind speeds also decrease, creating a calm atmosphere for the close of the day. Residents and visitors to the Abergavenny area should prepare for a wet and cloudy day with intermittent rain patches. Keeping an umbrella handy and dressing in layers would be wise choices to navigate today's varied weather conditions comfortably.