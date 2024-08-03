This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and a comfortable temperature of 19°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with the temperature holding steady at 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with the temperature again starting at 19°C, similar to today.
However, the afternoon will bring a change as it becomes cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature remains at 19°C.
Overall, tomorrow's weather will be quite consistent with today's, featuring a mix of scattered showers in the morning and cloudy skies with sunny spells in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a continuation of scattered showers and varying cloud coverage.
Temperatures will fluctuate slightly, with a minimum of 12°C and reaching up to 22°C on some days.
This article was automatically generated