This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be cloudy with a temperature of 11°C.
In the afternoon, the sun will come out, maintaining the temperature at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be sunny, slightly cooler with a temperature of 10°C.
The afternoon will also see sunny skies with the temperature rising to 11°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be sunny throughout the day, with a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 11°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of conditions.
The temperature will range from a low of 5°C to a high of 14°C.
Expect sunny days ahead, with occasional cloudy spells.
This article was automatically generated