This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a mild start to the day with temperatures around 10°C. It will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of scattered showers.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 10°C. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, but the showers will have moved on by then.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience cooler temperatures, dropping to 8°C. It's going to be a sunny start to the day, with no rain expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C, but the sunshine will continue. There's no rain in the forecast for the afternoon either.
As we look ahead to the next few days, we see a general cooling trend. Expect temperatures to range between 5°C and 6°C. There will be a significant increase in precipitation, so keep those umbrellas handy.
