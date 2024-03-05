This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 5°C.

The sky will be very cloudy, but there will be no rain.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C.

The sky will still be cloudy, but there might be some scattered showers.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit cooler at 4°C.

The sky will be clear and sunny, a nice change from today.

In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 8°C.

Despite the increase in temperature, there might be some scattered showers.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 6°C.

There might be some scattered showers throughout the week.

Overall, the temperature will remain relatively constant.

This article was automatically generated