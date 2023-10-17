This morning in Abergavenny, we're seeing a cool start to the day with temperatures around 9°C.
It's going to be quite cloudy, but the good news is there's no rain expected.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 11°C.
Again, it's going to be very cloudy but dry.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, we're expecting similar conditions to today with a temperature of 11°C and cloudy skies.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
The rain will continue, so it's going to be a wet day overall.
For the next few days, we're seeing a general trend of cool temperatures and rain.
The minimum temperature will be around 12°C and the maximum temperature will be 13°C.
So, keep those umbrellas and coats handy!
This article was automatically generated