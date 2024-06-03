This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be around 14°C.

There will be no precipitation, so umbrellas won't be necessary.

By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 15°C.

Again, no rain is expected, making for a dry day overall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be slightly cooler at 13°C.

There will still be no rain, keeping the dry spell going.

In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 13°C.

Continuing the trend, no rain is anticipated.

As for the rest of the week, the temperature will hover around 10°C.

There will be a slight chance of scattered showers.

Overall, the week will be relatively cool with a mix of sun and rain.

This article was automatically generated