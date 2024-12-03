This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is clear with a morning temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain at 6°C but will become cloudy with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will change to mist with a slight increase in temperature to 8°C.
Moderate rain will develop in the afternoon, raising the temperature to 10°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wetter compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 8°C and a maximum of 10°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, and the maximum will reach up to 13°C.
This article was automatically generated