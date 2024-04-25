This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start to the day with temperatures around 7°C.
There is no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 9°C.
Again, no rain is expected, making it a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 5°C.
Just like today, there is no chance of rain.
In the afternoon, temperatures will increase slightly to a cool 8°C.
No rain is expected, so it will be another dry day.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain constant at 5°C.
There will be some scattered showers, so keep your umbrella handy.
Enjoy the cool, dry days ahead in Abergavenny!
This article was automatically generated