This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a cool start to the day with temperatures around 7°C.

There is no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a cool 9°C.

Again, no rain is expected, making it a dry day overall.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler than today with temperatures around 5°C.

Just like today, there is no chance of rain.

In the afternoon, temperatures will increase slightly to a cool 8°C.

No rain is expected, so it will be another dry day.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain constant at 5°C.

There will be some scattered showers, so keep your umbrella handy.

Enjoy the cool, dry days ahead in Abergavenny!

