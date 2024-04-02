This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C.

Cloudy with sunny spells is the order of the day.

There's no sign of rain this morning.

Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.

Scattered showers are expected, so keep your umbrella handy.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain at a steady 8°C.

The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, just like today.

There's no chance of rain tomorrow morning.

In the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 8°C.

Again, no rain is expected.

For the rest of the week, the temperature will range between a cool 7°C and a slightly warmer 10°C.

Expect a mix of sun and rain throughout the week.

Stay warm and dry, Abergavenny!

This article was automatically generated