This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C.
Cloudy with sunny spells is the order of the day.
There's no sign of rain this morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
Scattered showers are expected, so keep your umbrella handy.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain at a steady 8°C.
The sky will be cloudy with sunny spells, just like today.
There's no chance of rain tomorrow morning.
In the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 8°C.
Again, no rain is expected.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will range between a cool 7°C and a slightly warmer 10°C.
Expect a mix of sun and rain throughout the week.
Stay warm and dry, Abergavenny!
