This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cloudy with sunny spells and cool with a morning temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain cool with cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 3°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, making it slightly warmer than today.
The chance of rain will be present throughout the day.
By the afternoon, the sky will clear up completely, maintaining the cool temperature with a high of 6°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be sunny with a chance of rain, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to 6°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience heavy rain with temperatures peaking at 13°C.
Following this, moderate rain will continue, with temperatures slightly increasing to a maximum of 14°C.
Afterwards, the weather will shift to patchy rain nearby, cooling down to a high of 9°C.
The general trend indicates a wet period with fluctuating temperatures ranging from 9°C to 14°C.
