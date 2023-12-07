This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C.
There's a chance of moderate rain, with a total precipitation of 3mm expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
The moderate rain will continue, with an increase in precipitation up to 11mm.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today.
The temperature will stay at 8°C.
There won't be any rainfall, which is a change from today's conditions.
In the afternoon, the temperature will still be 8°C.
Again, there won't be any rainfall.
For the next few days, the general trend shows a constant temperature of 9°C.
There will be some scattered showers, with a total precipitation of 7mm expected.
