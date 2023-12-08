This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of around 8°C.
It will be a dry day with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
Again, there will be no precipitation.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
However, scattered showers are expected.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop back down to 8°C.
The rain will have cleared up by this time, leaving a dry afternoon.
In terms of the general trend for the next few days, the temperature will consistently be around 8°C.
Scattered showers can be expected.
This article was automatically generated