“Lone bystanders aren’t currently instructed by ambulance call handlers to leave a patient to retrieve a nearby defibrillator, as the priority is the chest compressions. “Delivering a defibrillator directly to them would negate the need to leave the patient, and potentially improve chances of survival.” Funding from Resuscitation Council UK enabled the Drone-Delivered Defibrillators study – or ‘3D Project’ – to conduct a number of test flights to demonstrate the feasibility of delivering a defibrillator via drone after a 999 call. Further funding from the National Institute of Health Research and Health and Care Research Wales has enabled the 3D Project to enter its next phase, which is to interview people who have helped someone in a real-life cardiac arrest to understand the difference that a drone-delivered defibrillator could have made. This summer, researchers will also perform long-distance ‘beyond visual line of sight’ flights to demonstrate how real-time communications between the 999 control room and a drone operation team would work during a cardiac arrest call.