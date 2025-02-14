This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be overcast with a cool temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, the cool conditions will persist, and the skies will remain overcast, with the temperature slightly rising to 4°C.
Tomorrow morning, the area will experience a change with scattered showers nearby, making it slightly warmer at 5°C.
The afternoon will continue with scattered showers and maintain the temperature at 5°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a bit warmer compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum of 5°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will range from a cool 6°C to a slightly warmer 8°C.
