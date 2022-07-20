Chance to help raise funds for Ukraine

Thursday 28th July 2022 6:00 am
Bridge to Unity
Charity Bridge to Unity have organised the concert at Y Cantreff Inn on Saturday July 30 (Pic from Bridge to Unity Facebook )

The Bridge to Unity charity is organising a fundraising concert this Saturday and are urging peope to lend their support.

The event is on Saturday July 30 from 1pm to 8pm at Y Cantreff Inn, Abergavenny (NP7 7 RA).

The aim is to raise humanitarian awareness and fundraising for Ukraine.

Organisers are liaising with Ukrainian families, front line defence and medical personnel to provide vital aid and support to the citizens of Kharkiv.

A charity spokesperson said; ‘‘We ask for your much need support at this time of international conflict.

‘‘Meet first hand Ukraine families affected by the conflict and engage with their host families here in Abergavenny.

‘‘Please come along enjoy some food, drink and music and give generously to those most in need.’’

