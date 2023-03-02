March 1st, 2023, marked the fiftieth anniversary of Fulgoni Opticians – a family practice, which has become one of Abergavenny's most familiar businesses.
John Fulgoni first opened the practice alongside his wife, Wendy in Pontypool, where his parents owned the popular establishment, Fulgoni’s Café but after attracting a lot of business in Abergavenny, they decided to move, officially opening Fulgoini’s Opticians in 1973.
Fulgoni’s is clearly full of history; John, Wendy and their daughter Francesca lived above the shop during the first year of Francesca’s life and although they have long since moved out, there is still a feeling of home with the dozens of family photos scattered around the store which is filled with the smell of Italian coffee, which harks back to John’s heritage.
Family and home are a massive part of Fulgoni’s legacy. John acted as head optometrist until very recently; but continues to make regular appearances in the business and manage the paperwork.
Wendy worked with John for thirty years as the receptionist before eventually retiring in 1999. She maintained a role in the business however as she opened a ‘glazing lab’ in the practice – allowing patients to have new lenses glazed into frames without having the long wait.
Their daughter Francesca is now a partner in the business, working as dispensing optician and low vision practitioner. A delighted Wendy said: “We are so very proud of our daughter – my clone – taking over the business... that’s what it all about! The business will only continue to flourish, especially with such a fantastic staff.”
Together, John and his family have built a unique and thriving practice. What makes them stand out amongst the rest is the clear professional but personal touches. Each staff member strives to go the extra mile to make each patient feel comfortable.
“At Fulgoni’s we care about all our patients and want them to have a good experience with us, which is something that my dad really encouraged” said Francesca.
“We serve fresh Italian coffee, vintage sweets... we play music from different eras... we have a few patients who have dementia and playing music from when they were young really helps them to relax.”
This mentality has only taken Fulgoni’s from strength to strength, drawing patients from across the country.
“We are proud to be Team Fulgoni” commented practice manager, Jade, “John is one of the kindest people you will ever meet. He is fair and soft spoken; all the patients adore him, and you can tell he loves speaking to them whenever he comes in.”
Wendy reaffirmed this, saying “it was an absolute pleasure to work with John. I am so proud of him and what he has achieved.”
To celebrate John and Fulgoni’s, the practice will be throwing a celebration at the Cross Street shop on March 15. Nibbles and a bar will be provided by none other than Gino – John and Wendy’s son, who went down the route of ‘bar-optics and now runs the highly successful Temple Bar in Ewyas Harold.
Gino said: “I am so proud of my parents reaching this milestone and my sister now taking the business forward.”
Family, friends, patients and members of the community are welcome to join and celebrate with John and Wendy from 3pm-7pm. Amongst those invited is Abergavenny Mayor Tony Konieczny, who praised their years of service, saying: “I am looking forward to attending the 50th Anniversary celebrations of Fulgoni Opticians. This family firm has been looking after the eyes of the community for decades but also during the severe restrictions of the pandemic.
"They continued to work remotely supporting patients with glaucoma and other serious conditions as well as emergency repairs to broken spectacles.
I hope we can look forward to another 50 years of outstanding service to our community.”
Team Fulgoni (Francesca, Dorian, David, Giles, Jade, Pete and Bev) said, “We would like to take a moment to personally thank John and Wendy for their kindness, support and guidance since each of us started and making us a work family.”
Here’s to the next fifty years!